Wednesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The back pages try to sum up the mood of the nation after Scotland lost to Spain and missed out on a play-off spot for Euro 2012. 'The Los Boys' and 'S-painful!' are some of the prominent headlines while David Silva's scoring double is referenced by the pun 'Silva Bullet'. (Various)

Despite the disappointment, Scotland coach Craig Levein has vowed to lead the team to the finals of the 2014 World Cup. (Daily Mail)

Levein feels the poor start to the Scots' campaign ultimately led to their failure to progress from the group. (Daily Express)

And Levein feels he need more time to prepare his squad for their qualification campaign. (Herald)

Meanwhile, Czech Republic coach Michal Bilek, whose side made the play-offs at Scotland's expense, insists the Czechs "deserved" to finish second in qualifying Group I. (Daily Record)

Uganda coach Bobby Williamson says David Obua was "tired" of waiting for the country's president Yoweri Museveni to arrive for his planned visit to the team's training camp last week.

Scot Williamson insists this is the reason the Hearts midfielder left the team's base rather than Obua's version of events. (The Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotsman Dario Franchitti hopes to claim a third straight IndyCar championship in Las Vegas this weekend and payback the "great" support he receives in his homeland. (The Sun)