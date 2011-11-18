Scotland confirm Slovenia friendly on 29 February

Levein's men will take on Slovenia on leap day

Scotland will take on Slovenia in a friendly match on 29 February, the Scottish FA have confirmed.

A venue for the match, which will take place in Slovenia, has not yet been confirmed.

"I'm really pleased to accept the invitation to travel to Slovenia," said Scotland coach Craig Levein.

"The players are all looking forward to another opportunity to continue building momentum as a group."

The Scots, who missed out on qualification to Euro 2012, beat Cyprus 2-1 earlier this month and Levein is keen to use this next friendly as part of his build-up to a return to competitive action later in 2012.

"After a positive week, and result, in Cyprus recently, this match is another crucial step in our preparations for the World Cup qualifiers," he added.

"Slovenia will provide a tough test at the right time for us."

Scotland last played Slovenia in a World Cup qualifying match in 2005, winning 3-0 in Celje thanks to goals from Darren Fletcher, James McFadden and Paul Hartley.