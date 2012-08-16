Hearts: keeper Mark Ridgers out injured for three months
Hearts goalkeeper Mark Ridgers has been ruled out for at least three months with knee ligament damage.
Ridgers was stretchered off during Scotland Under-21s' defeat by Belgium on Tuesday after a collision with Thomas Meunier.
Ridgers, who began the season as second choice to Jamie MacDonald, will now be assessed by a specialist.
"We'll give him all the support we can to get him back fit," said Hearts boss John McGlynn.