Highlights - Dundee Utd 5-2 Kilmarnock

Dundee United progress to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with victory against Kilmarnock.

United's young full-back Andrew Robertson fired the opener after 27 minutes, but Darren Barr and Chris Johnston put Kilmarnock ahead.

After a Stuart Armstrong equaliser, Robertson put United ahead again, before further goals from Brian Graham and Gary Mackay-Steven settled the game.

