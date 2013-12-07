BBC Sport - Highlights - Dundee Utd 5-2 Kilmarnock
Highlights - Dundee Utd 5-2 Kilmarnock
- From the section Scotland
Dundee United progress to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with victory against Kilmarnock.
United's young full-back Andrew Robertson fired the opener after 27 minutes, but Darren Barr and Chris Johnston put Kilmarnock ahead.
After a Stuart Armstrong equaliser, Robertson put United ahead again, before further goals from Brian Graham and Gary Mackay-Steven settled the game.
Please note, available to UK users only.