Brown was irked by Baxter's showboating against England

Jim Baxter after Scotland's 3-2 win over England at Wembley in 1967

Bobby Brown admits that he was infuriated by Jim Baxter's keepy-uppies when Scotland defeated England in 1967.

Brown was the national team manager at Wembley and wanted his side to turn their dominance into goals as they beat the World Cup holders 3-2.

Baxter was intent on humiliating England, and indulged his trickery, much to the manager's exasperation.

Brown also believes Jim McCalliog was more influential than Baxter in one of Scotland's most famous victories.

The game in London was Brown's first competitive match in charge of the national team, and it remains one of Scotland's most iconic results and performances.

With England having won the World Cup the previous year, the Scots were motivated by the prospect of defeating their old rivals at their most celebrated time.

Bobby Brown takes Scotland training

Denis Law and Bobby Lennox put Scotland 2-0 up before Jack Charlton pulled a goal back. McCalliog, a talented midfielder who was making his Scotland debut, scored the visitors' third before Geoff Hurst struck a late consolation.

Scotland dominated the game, and Brown believes they would have scored more goals if Baxter had been more incisive on the ball, rather than playing keepy-uppy, in what became one of the most famous pieces of footage from the game.

"To use a Scots' expression, I was doing my head at Baxter, because we were so much on top at that time," said Brown.

"Denis Law had two great efforts wonderfully saved by [Gordon] Banks and because of this I felt I wanted to rub it in, so to speak, because there was only one team on the field.

"England were being completely outplayed and the following we had, the Scots supporters, were loving this, the demise of England. The 3-2 score-line flattered England.

"I was annoyed [with Baxter's keepy-uppy] because I did feel, for goodness' sake get on with the game because we're so much on top, it's goals that we want. I really felt that.

"Anyway, it was a wonderful victory. When people think of that game they think of Jim Baxter and his keepy-up, but the crux of that team was Jim McCalliog, no doubt about it.

"[He] was the lynchpin, he could go forward, as he did when he scored the third goal, but equally he could help back in defence.

"They all played a great game that day. The sad thing is that I've always felt that I never got the chance to play that team again. The team played like a dream. It should have been about 5-2.

"The 3-2 game at Wembley was the moment that perhaps I'm known for. [People] bring it up. In fact, I attended a drinks party, David Cameron was there and I met him. He mentioned in his speech that he was only one when all this happened."

