Kyles defeat Inveraray to retain AJG Parcels Celtic Society Cup

The AJG Parcels Celtic Society Cup will head back to Tighnabruich after holders Kyles Athletic defeated Inveraray 6-2 in Glasgow.

A Euan McMurdo double twice saw Inveraray ahead, but Kyles responded with a goal rush in the second.

A Thomas White hat-trick in 19 second-half minutes was the cornerstone of a late surge.

It was in stark contrast to the 2013 final where Kyles beat the same opponents on penalties.

McMurdo opened the scoring for Inveraray after just six minutes at Old Anniesland and after Roddy MacDonald equalised, McMurdo once again put his side in front.

A Dunky Kerr goal saw the teams turn round at 2-2 and after that Kyles dominated.

White put them ahead for the first time just after the hour mark, scoring twice more to complete his hat-trick after MacDonald added his second.

Far from being despondent about their 5-1 RBS MacTavish Cup defeat by Lovat, Glenurquhart went to Newtonmore and opened through James MacPherson after 13 minutes.

More could only respond from the penalty spot, which Norman Campbell did twice in five minutes late in the first half. Then as full-time beckoned, Neale Reid grabbed Glen's equaliser for a point which keeps them fourth while More are two points clear but with an extra game played.

At Balgate, a Graeme MacMillan double in the first half for Lovat was not followed up and when Ben Delaney pulled one back on the hour for Lochaber it was game on again at 2-1. But, there was no more scoring.

Savio Genini gave Kingussie an early lead at The Dell but within 20 minutes Shiel were ahead through goals from Jordan Fraser and Ali Nixon.

It was a lead they held for more than half the game, but Thomas Borthwick got a double split by a goal from Louis Munro to take the points for Kingussie 4-2.

Beauly, with three extra games played, moved within a point of Marine Harvest National Division leaders Oban Camanachd with a 1-0 away win over Caberfeidh while Fort William, who have only played five games but remain unbeaten, celebrated a 5-1 derby victory at Kilmallie.