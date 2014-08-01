Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

St Johnstone striker Stevie May

Rotherham United are in negotiations with St Johnstone to sign the striker Stevie May.

A fee has yet to be agreed for the 21-year-old, but Rotherham's manager Steve Evans has long coveted the player.

Rotherham had a £300,000 bid rejected in November 2013, and were quoted an asking price of £800,000.

Having now revived their interest, a fee with add-ons that could take the final price to seven figures is likely to succeed.

May scored 27 goals for St Johnstone last season, and the Perth club has offered him a new contract, with his current deal running out next summer.

Those talks are currently on hold, although St Johnstone have made a good offer within their budget parameters. Even as a team newly promoted to the Championship, Rotherham could comfortably make a higher offer.

A bid of £800,000 or more would exceed the English club's record signing, but their intention is to base their survival hopes on May's goals.

The Perth club would like the player to stay and extend his deal, but risk losing him at the end of this season for a development fee when his contract expires.

"St Johnstone can confirm that they have received an approach from Rotherham United regarding Stevie May and talks between the two clubs are on-going," the club said in a statement.

Rotherham United declined to comment.