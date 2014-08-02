Glenurquhart and Kinlochshiel shared six goals at Balmacara

Glenurquhart went second in the Orion Premiership, despite being pegged back to a 3-3 draw at Kinlochshiel.

Lovat's defeat by Kyles Athletic allowed Glen to gain ground after leaders Newtonmore had been beaten by Kingussie on Friday evening.

At Balmacara, Fraser Heath and a Finlay MacRae own goal put Glenurquhart two up. Keith MacRae and Duncan Ach MacRae drew Shiel back level before Neil Reid gave Glenurquhart the lead late on.

However, it still was not over and Gordy MacDonald squared the match in the 82nd minute. The point means a further season in the top flight for Kinlochshiel since Lochaber will now be relegated unless they win their final game by eight goals or more.

At Tighnabruich, Roddy MacDonald in the first half and Dunky Kerr on the hour put Kyles two up on Lovat, who then struck back when Fraser Gallacher scored with five minutes remaining. MacDonald then completed his double in the final minute for a 3-1 Kyles victory.

In Friday's Badenoch derby at the Dell, Thomas Borthwick opened early for Kingussie while Ronald Ross continued his comeback when he made it 2-0 at half-time.

Newtonmore's defeat by Kingussie blew the title wide open

Soon after the restart Danny MacRae made it game on again for half-an-hour before Louis Munro restored Kingussie's two-goal advantage. MacRae then got his second to produce a cliffhanging final seven minutes.

More have 19 points with two to play, Glenurquhart are on 18 with a single game left and Lovat are a point further behind with three to go.

Fort William's trip to meet Beauly in their game in hand over Marine Harvest National Division leaders Oban Camanachd also presented them with an opportunity to go top themselves.

But it was Beauly who scored first through Sean Stewart although this must have galvanised the Fort who struck five in return. Daniel Stewart and Bryan Simpson got two each followed by a single from Gordy MacKinnon.

Inactive Camanachd actually dropped to third as they were also overhauled by Kilmallie after their 4-0 defeat of Glenorchy at Dalmally. Liam MacDonald got two and Mark Graham and Seb MacMillan one each but Kilmallie's title bid may now be hampered by the limited number of games they still have to play.

Skye and Ballachulish both took steps towards possible North and South Division 1 titles and hence a rematch of the Balliemore Cup final in the play-off for a place in the National Division.

Ballachulish had a 3-0 home win over Kilmory while, in Portree, Skye conceded first to troubled Inverness before replying with nine, four of these from Jordan Murchison.

The Aberdein Considine Sutherland Cup final for the game's reserve team championship will be between Fort William, 3-2 winners over Beauly, and Kyles, who beat Lovat by the same score.