Gemma Fay: Scotland skipper confident ahead of Sweden match

Scotland skipper Gemma Fay says the future is bright for the nation's women's side

Women's World Cup qualifier. Group 4 - Sweden v Scotland Venue: Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg Date: Wednesday, 17 September Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Alba coverage (16:55 BST) and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Gemma Fay says Scotland women's 9-0 demolition of the Faroe Islands has set them up perfectly for their crucial World Cup qualifying match in Sweden.

The Scots are in Gothenburg on Wednesday, needing a 3-1 win or better to finish top of Group Four and secure a spot at the finals in Canada.

"To score nine goals in any international game is a fantastic achievement," said skipper Fay.

"So going into a match where we need to score goals, it's a great thing."

The win over the Faroe Islands at Fir Park ensured Scotland's women's side have reached the World Cup qualifying play-offs for the first time in their history.

Anna Signeul's charges have enjoyed an impressive campaign, winning eight of their nine games and losing just one - a 3-1 reverse against the Swedes at Fir Park in June.

Scotland have a better goal difference than Wednesday's hosts but they must equal or better the 3-1 scoreline from June to seal top spot in the group.

"It's not insurmountable in any way," goalkeeper Fay told BBC Scotland.

"We are perfectly capable of scoring three goals in an international match. What we've got in Sweden is a really strong team that have experience at this level, of qualifying for Europeans, World Cups and Olympics - so they have that on their side.

"But we have absolutely no fear going into this match, there's no expectation on us to win the match or qualify automatically, so that goes in our favour.

"We have a fantastic team and world-class players, but we also have a never-say-die spirit in the squad. We have history-makers throughout the squad, so it's nothing new to us."

With more than 150 international appearances to her name, 32-year-old Celtic goalkeeper Fay has seen a host of players pull on the dark blue shirt since she made her debut in 1998.

And with 19-year-old Caroline Weir among the goal-scorers against the Faroes, Fay believes Scotland will go from strength to strength thanks to the talent coming through the ranks.

"I'm immensely proud," she added. "I've been in the squad a long time and have seen a lot of the current squad come through the age groups. A lot of them have a lot more they can achieve in the game but it's been an immense honour to be captain through this campaign.

"I remember Caroline when she was an 11-year-old - that's how long I've been about - and she will continue to develop into a fantastic international player for Scotland. The future is bright for the national side."

