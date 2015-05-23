Shinty: Glenurquhart set up Newtonmore meeting in final

Glenurquhart overcame Skye

A 2-0 win for Glenurquhart over Skye in Portree means the Drumnadrochit side will meet Newtonmore in the final of the RBS MacTavish Cup in Inverness on 13 June.

Newtonmore went top of the Marine Harvest Premiership with a 6-1 success away to Kinlochshiel and Fort William extended their run of victories to three with a 3-1 home scoreline against Lovat who topped the table at the start of the day.

Kingussie also made progress when they came from behind to beat Kyles 2-1 at The Dell.

In the semi-final, Skye made a brave bid to overcome their opponents from the league above them and the game remained goalless for 83 minutes until Neale Reid got the vital breakthrough for Glen.

Fraser Heath then scored the clincher in the penultimate minute of a tie which had to start with the teams' own goal judges when the official ones were delayed by a road accident.

Newtonmore's Glen MacKintosh scored both the first and the last of the seven goals in their clash with Kinlochshiel at Balmacara. Gordie MacDonald equalised soon after MacKintosh's opener but More then turned the screw with a double from Evan Menzies, split by one each from Chris Sellar and Fraser MacKintosh, before MacKintosh made it 6-1 in the final minute.

But to go top Newtonmore also needed Lovat and Kyles to drop points, which they both did on the road.

After a goalless first half in Kingussie, Roddy MacDonald got the opener for Kyles before Robert Mabon and Louis Munro grabbed both points for the home side.

At An Aird, Gordie MacKinnon and Daniel Stewart gave Fort William a 2-0 lead over Lovat whose Kevin Bartlett replied. The game remained on a knife edge until Ewan Campbell made it 3-1 midway through the second period. Fort's three wins have taken them from bottom place to fourth in the table.

In the first round of the Artemis MacAulay Cup, Oban Camanachd received an early shock on Bute when James Dunn grabbed a lead for the home side, who are two divisions below Premiership outfit Camanachd.

And it took until the second half for the Oban side to get back into the game although goals from Aiden MacIntyre and Scott MacMillan and an Andrew McCuish double eventually saw them through comfortable 4-1.

The top scoreline in the Balliemore Cup, shinty's intermediate championship, was Beauly's 7-1 home win over Ballachulish where Marc MacLachlan got a first-half hat-trick. The competition produced two more hat-tricks as Jamie MacFadyen helped Glasgow Mid Argyll to a 5-1 victory over Glenorchy in Dalmally while James Cameron grabbed all of Inverness's goals in their 3-1 success away to Oban Celtic.

In the third round of the Aberdein Considine Sutherland Cup, the Scottish junior championship, Fort William's reserves came out on top at Glengarry, where Duncan Rodger got all six goals for Fort and Daniel MacLennan all four for Glengarry.