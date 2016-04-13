BBC Sport - Success not beyond Hibs, says chief executive Leeann Dempster

Success not beyond Hibs - Dempster

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster speaks to BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin as the club prepares for Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Dundee United.

Hibernian v Dundee United will be shown live on BBC One Scotland with commentary on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB and the TV and radio coverage available with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Top Stories