BBC Sport - Success not beyond Hibs, says chief executive Leeann Dempster
Success not beyond Hibs - Dempster
- From the section Scotland
Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster speaks to BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin as the club prepares for Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Dundee United.
Hibernian v Dundee United will be shown live on BBC One Scotland with commentary on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB and the TV and radio coverage available with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.