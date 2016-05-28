Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Beauly (in green) are through to the last eight in the Camanachd Cup

A late surge at Kiltarlity put Newtonmore through to the quarter-finals of the Camanachd Cup with a 4-1 win over depleted holders Lovat.

Lochaber raced to a 5-0 half time lead over Kingussie at The Dell, running out 5-1 winners

There was derby joy for lower league Kilmallie who ousted their Premiership rivals Fort William 2-0 at An Aird.

The other National Division side to go through is Beauly who claimed a late 1-0 home success over Inveraray.

The biggest score of the day was Kyles 11-1 eclipse of minnows Oban Celtic at Tighnabruich but there will still be an Oban presence in the last eight after Camanachd's 3-0 defeat of Glenurquhart at Mossfield Park.

The only replay will be between Glasgow Mid Argyll and Skye who drew 1-1 in Yoker.

The last eight draw for shinty's premier prize will be made on Tuesday in Fort William.

Evan Menzies gave Newtonmore a third minute lead over a Lovat team which was short of seven players including goal ace Greg Matheson.

However, early in the second half Kevin Bartlett surged down the left and smashed in an oblique equaliser.

The score remained level for 25 minutes until a Callum Cruden own goal allowed Newtonmore to edge ahead in advance of two in a minute from Glen MacKintosh and Fraser MacKintosh which killed the tie.

Zander Ferguson opened for Lochaber before a blitz of four goals in the last eight minutes of the first half suddenly sank Kingussie.

Stuart Callison's double was followed by one each from Ben Delaney and Kevin Ferguson. Just after the restart, Savio Genini got what Kingussie will probably not even regard as a consolation and the scoring then dried up.

Beauly got the better of National Division rivals Inveraray in a tight contest

Kilmallie may well have fancied their chances against local rivals Fort William who sit bottom of the Premiership and so it transpired when Duncan Rodger scored early and Mark Graham extended their lead midway through the second half.

The game at Beauly guaranteed a lower league presence in the quarter final draw and that was closely contested for 79 minutes before Connor Ross made the vital breakthrough for the home side.

Seven different players scored as Kyles' overwhelmed Oban Celtic from two leagues below them. The charge was led by a hat-trick from Innes MacDonald while Grant Irvine and Craig Martin both grabbed doubles.

Andrew McCuish and two from Daniel Cameron had Oban Camanachd 3-0 up against Glenurquhart early on and there it stayed for the remaining 78 minutes of the game.

Danny Morrison gave Skye an early lead but Danny Morrison's equaliser for Glasgow Mid Argyll was not long coming, leaving the sides to meet again in Portree.