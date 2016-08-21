Rio Olympics 2016: Scottish Olympians savour record-equalling Games

(top row, from left), Katie Archibald, David Florence, Katherine Grainger; (middle row, from left) Duncan Scott, Andy Murray, Callum Skinner; (bottom row, from left) Eilidh Doyle, Heather Stanning, Dan Wallace

Eilidh Doyle's 4x400m relay bronze means Scottish Olympians in Rio have equalled the country's best ever medal tally from any Games, matching the 13 from London four years ago.

The Perth hurdler helped the women's quartet to Great Britain's 66th medal in Rio, surpassing the 65 from their home Games in 2012.

Golds for rower Heather Stanning, in the women's pair, cyclists Callum Skinner - in the men's team sprint - and Katie Archibald - in the women's team pursuit - and tennis star Andy Murray had already helped Scots surpass their previous best for an overseas Games of eight medals from the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm.

Two relay silver medals for swimmer Duncan Scott and a fifth Olympic medal for 40-year-old rower Katherine Grainger were also among the highlights as Scots surpassed the target of 10 set by Mike Whittingham, performance director for national agency Sportscotland.

Callum Skinner also picked up a second medal when he took silver behind GB team-mate Jason Kenny in the men's sprint final.

Scottish medals - last five Olympics Olympics Gold Silver Bronze Total 2016 4 7 2 13 2012 7 4 2 13 2008 3 3 0 6 2004 2 2 0 4 2000 3 4 0 7

There were 50 Scots - the largest ever contingent in a Great Britain team for an overseas Olympics, surpassing the previous record of 31 in Beijing in 2008 - competing in 15 of the 42 sports in Rio.

GOLD MEDALS (4)

Heather Stanning (Rowing, women's pair).

Gordonstoun-educated Stanning, who lives in Lossiemouth, and partner Helen Glover were unbeaten in the women's pair since 2011, and led the final from start to finish to successfully defend their Olympic title.

Callum Skinner (Cycling, team sprint)

Glasgow-born Skinner, 23, who started cycling at Meadowbank velodrome when his family moved to Edinburgh, was under pressure to justify his place in the men's sprint team but claimed a superb gold alongside Philip Hindes and Jason Kenny.

Katie Archibald (Cycling, team pursuit)

Archibald, 22, from Milngavie, near Glasgow, joined Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell-Shand and Elinor Barker to set a new world record as they beat the United States in the final.

Andy Murray (Tennis, men's singles)

The two-time Wimbledon champion, 29, completed another memorable double when he became the first tennis player to win two Olympic singles titles with a thrilling four-set victory over Argentine Juan Martin del Potro.

SILVER MEDALS (7)

Stephen Milne, Duncan Scott, Dan Wallace, Robbie Renwick (Swimming, 4 x 200m freestyle relay)

Milne, 22, from the Perth City Swim Club, Edinburgh-born Wallace, 23, a member of the Warrender Baths Club, 19-year-old Scott and University of Stirling team-mate Renwick, 28 - who swam in the heat before James Guy took over for the final - finished strongly to claim silver behind the United States.

David Florence (Canoeing - C2 double)

Aberdonian Florence, 34, and partner Richard Hounslow had to settle for silver for the second successive Games in the canoe double, a third for Florence after a C1 silver in Beijing in 2008.

Mark Bennett & Mark Robertson (Rugby sevens)

Glasgow centre Bennett, 23, and Scotland sevens specialist Robertson, 31, both played key roles in a GB squad that squeezed past Japan and New Zealand in tense pool games before even tighter knock-out matches against Argentina and South Africa, only to be beaten 43-7 by favourites Fiji in the final.

Katherine Grainger (Rowing, double sculls)

Glasgow-born Grainger, 40, became Britain's most decorated female Olympian by winning a fourth Olympics silver medal with Victoria Thornley in the double sculls, four years after striking gold in London.

Polly Swann & Karen Bennett (Rowing, women's eight)

Edinburgh-born Bennett, 27, and 28-year-old Swann, raised and educated in the Scottish capital, helped Britain win a first Olympic medal in the women's eight, alongside Katie Greves, Melanie Wilson, Frances Houghton, Jessica Eddie, Olivia Carnegie-Brown and Zoe Lee.

Duncan Scott (Swimming, 4x100m medley relay)

The Glasgow-born 19-year-old won his second silver of the Games, joining Adam Peaty, James Guy and Chris Walker-Hebborn in helping Britain to a sixth medal in the pool.

Callum Skinner (Cycling, men's sprint)

The 23-year-old, already dubbed 'the new Chris Hoy' in some quarters, cemented his burgeoning reputation by reaching the final of the individual sprint, having already won gold in the team event, but had to play second fiddle to more experienced GB team-mate Jason Kenny.

BRONZE MEDALS (2)

Sally Conway (Judo, women's -70kg)

Conway, 29, who won bronze for Scotland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and trains at Judo Scotland's Edinburgh headquarters in Ratho, scored a single yuko to beat Austria's Bernadette Graf in the bronze medal match, after earlier beating world champion Gevrise Emane.

Eilidh Doyle (Athletics, women's 4x400m relay)

The 29-year-old Scottish record holder from Perth came into the team for the final and ran the lead-off leg as she, Anyika Onuora, Emily Diamond and Christine Ohuruogu took bronze behind the United States and Jamaica. Doyle's 11th major championship medal brought her level with Yvonne Murray as Scotland's most decorated track and field athlete.