Andrew Robertson gifts Liverpool top to young fan for making foodbank donation

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson asked friends and family to donate to a foodbank rather than buy presents for his 21st birthday

Scotland and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson thanked a young Anfield fan who donated his pocket money to a local foodbank by sending him a signed shirt - but not his own because "no-one wants the left-back's shirt".

The 23-year-old sent him a shirt signed by forward Roberto Firmino instead.

Robertson read of seven-year-old Alfie Radford's gesture on Twitter and posted him a letter of thanks.

Robertson also wrote that foodbanks are a "cause close to my heart".

Andrew Robertson sent a letter and a signed Liverpool shirt to Alfie Radford

Before his 21st birthday in 2015, the former Queen's Park and Dundee United left-back asked friends and family to donate to a foodbank rather than buy him a present.

"I remember being your age just how important pocket money is and how there's hundreds of things you could have bought for yourself," Robertson wrote in the letter.

"For you to give that up for people who are having a tough time and need some help to get by is absolutely amazing.

"I'll make sure all the lads hear about what you've done. You've done LFC proud - your family will be made up with you, I'm sure."