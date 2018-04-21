Shinty: Newtonmore need penalties to see off Glenurquhart in MacTavish Cup

Fort William eased into the last four in the MacTavish Cup

Holders Newtonmore were taken to penalties by courageous Glenurquhart before progressing to the semi-finals of the MacTavish Cup following a 2-2 deadlock across 120 minutes.

Lovat squeezed through 2-1 on their visit to Skye, Caberfeidh beat Fort William from the league below them 5-0 and Kinlochshiel swept Lochaber aside 7-2.

In the Celtic Society Cup, Oban Camanachd swamped third tier side Ballachulish 9-0, Glasgow Mid Argyll won 6-1 on Bute and Inveraray progressed 7-0 at Col Glen.

Meanwhile, Kyles closed in on Premiership leaders Kinlochshiel with a 3-1 success at Kingussie.

Glen MacKintosh gave Newtonmore the lead at The Eilan but Fraser Heath equalised before half time. Heath then put Glenurquhart ahead early in the second half of extra time but MacKintosh intervened with two minutes remaining to force the shootout which ended 5-4 for Newtonmore.

In Portree, Lewis Tawse and Marc MacLachlan had Lovat 2-0 up at half time and Jordan Murchison's response for Skye came too late.

Caberfeidh's top scorer Kevin Bartlett responded to his uncharacteristic blank of a week previously with a hat-trick at Fort William. Craig Morrison scored an early opener and another late in the first half.

There was also a treble for Kinlochshiel's Keith MacRae, plus doubles from John MacRae and Ali Nixon. Lochaber's Stuart Callison and Shaun Nicholson briefly brought it back to 4-2.

Oban Camanachd's Andrew MacCuish contributed yet another triple after Daniel MacVicar's early opener. Daniel Cameron and Craig MacDougall both got two each and Daniel MacCuish's single completed a miserable afternoon for Ballachulish.

Innes MacMillan and Craig Anderson both scored twice and Seb MacMillan and Calum McLay both got one each for Mid Argyll while Bute's John MacCallum made it 1-1 for just one minute of play.

Inveraray progressed at Col Glen with a hat-trick from Fraser Watt, two from Allan MacDonald and one each from Craig Taylor and Lewis MacNicol.

In the Premiership, an early goal from Roddy MacDonald put Kyles in charge and Colin MacDonald made it 2-0 at half time. Ruaridh Anderson pulled one back for Kingussie but Scott MacDonald won back Kyles' two-goal cushion.

Kilmallie went top of the National Division with a 4-3 home win over Oban Celtic and the basement battle ended 3-1 for Inverness over Strathglass.