Marine Harvest Premiership: Kinlochshiel stay top despite draw

Kinlochshiel battled back from two goals down to draw against Oban Camanachd

Kinlochshiel dropped points for the first time this season after a 2-2 home draw with Oban Camanachd, but remain unbeaten and top of shinty's Marine Harvest Premiership.

Lovat narrowed their deficit on Shiel to two points when they defeated Lochaber 3-1 away.

Newtonmore moved up to fourth place by edging Caberfeidh 3-2 while Skye remain bottom and still looking for their first point of the campaign after a 2-0 reverse against Kingussie in Portree.

Holders Fort William progressed through the first round of the Balliemore Cup 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at home to Inveraray.

Andrew MacCuish got an early opener for Oban at Balmacara and Craig MacDougall made it 2-0 just after the half-hour. Half-time was beckoning when John MacRae pulled one back for Kinlochshiel - as was full-time when Jordan Fraser struck home their equaliser.

Shaun Nicholson was equally quick off the mark for Lochaber but within 15 minutes, Greg Matheson and Marc MacLachlan had Lovat ahead. MacLachlan then put the game beyond Lochaber's reach with his second just after the hour mark.

The losing side also scored first at Strathpeffer when Craig Morrison struck for Caberfeidh. Iain Robinson equalised for Newtonmore and Morrison put Cabers ahead again before Iain Richardson and Drew MacDonald retrieved the points for Newtonmore.

Quick-fire goals from Ruaraidh Anderson and Rory MacGregor midway through the first half were enough to secure the points for Kingussie on Skye.

Victor Smith's penalty for Fort William produced the only goal of the first half in their cup tie. Allan MacDonald equalised and Craig Taylor put Inveraray ahead. However that advantage lasted only two minutes before Jack Fraser sent the game to a goalless extra-time and the shootout which Fort edged.

The biggest score of the day in this trophy was a 7-0 thumping inflicted on Col Glen by Ballachulish, who bounced back from last week's 9-0 reverse by Oban Camanachd. Inverness won 6-2 at Taynuilt and it finished 6-3 to Oban Celtic at home to Aberdour.

Glasgow Mid Argyll beat Strathglass 4-1 in Cannich and Glengarry eliminated Bute 2-0.

The only tie in the Sutherland Cup, the game's reserve-team championship, produced a 5-0 away win for Lochaber over neighbours Kilmallie.

Women regularly feature in reserve-level shinty, and the game produced a rare family contribution when Ben Delaney and cousin Kirsty (twice) found the net.