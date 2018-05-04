BBC Sport - High profile names 'good for the game in Scotland', says Steve Clarke

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke insists the arrival of more high-profile footballing figures "can only be good for the game in Scotland."

Clarke worked with incoming Rangers manager Steven Gerrard during his time as a coach at Liverpool.

And midfielder Gary Dicker believes the crop of illustrious managers in the country is “maybe the best it’s been in a long time.”

