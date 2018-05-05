Shinty: Kyles & Glenurquhart win cup ties, Newtonmore beaten

Stuart Mackintosh's saves helped Glenurquhart beat Caberfeidh on penalties

Artemis MacAulay Cup holders Kyles cruised through to the south semi-finals of this season's first national senior knockout with a 3-0 defeat of Inveraray.

In the only other meeting of top-flight and lower league clubs, Oban Camanachd swept Glasgow Mid Argyll aside 5-1.

It leaves Oban Celtic, who edged Bute 2-1, and Ballachulish, who had a walkover against Aberdour, as the only lower league teams left in the second phase of the competition.

Among the north area's eight Premiership clubs, 2016 cup winners Kinlochshiel came from behind to defeat their predecessors, Newtonmore, 2-1 and it was 3-1 for Lovat against Lochaber at Balgate.

Kingussie knocked out visitors Skye 2-0 after extra-time and, also after 120 minutes, Glenurquhart edged past visitors Caberfeidh 3-0 on penalties.

A goal from Roddy MacDonald, followed by one in each half from Grant Irvine, gave Kyles a comfortable win at Tighnabruich.

In Oban, Glasgow Mid Argyll's Craig Anderson opened and the National Division side held their lead into the second half.

Almost an hour elapsed before Willie Neilson equalised and the roof then fell in on Mid Argyll when Craig MacDougall, Lorne Dickie, Daniel Cameron and Daniel MacVicar all scored for Camanachd in the last quarter of an hour.

After a goalless first half in Oban's other game, Ali MacKerracher got the breakthrough for Celtic before Ross MacMillan extended their lead with a penalty and Robert Walker pulled one back late on for Bute, who had Chris Lawrence and Arran Dunn sent off.

Up north, Drew MacDonald got Newtonmore off to a flyer in the first minute. Keith MacRae made the half-time score 1-1 in advance of Ali Nixon's winner for Kinlochshiel, whose eight-game league and cup record remains blemished only by a draw in the league.

In the early throw-up in Kiltarlity, Greg Matheson opened, Connor Sweeney equalised for Lochaber and Matheson restored Lovat's lead late in the first half.

The game then remained finely balanced until Lorne MacKay's contribution in stoppage time.

It took Kingussie 95 minutes for James Hutchison to penetrate the Skye defence and Roddy Young only put the game to bed in the penultimate minute of extra-time.

In a cliff-hanger in Drumandrochit, James MacPherson and retired Premiership football goalkeeper Michael Fraser gave Glenurquhart a 2-0 lead, which was neutralised by Colin MacLennan and Kevin Bartlett.

Craig Morrison put Cabers ahead for the first time and Connor Golabeck's late equaliser took the tie to extra-time, when Morrison, then MacPherson, both got a second in advance of the shootout.

Jack MacDonald and Robbie Brindle scored two each as Beauly eliminated hosts Inverness 6-3 in the preliminary round of the Tulloch Camanachd Cup.