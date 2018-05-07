BBC Sport - Aberdeen wish former boss Sir Alex well in recovery

Dons send best wishes to Sir Alex

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has sent the club's best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson in his recovery from a brain haemorrhage.

Ferguson, who managed the Dons between 1978 and 1986, remains in intensive care after emergency surgery on Saturday.

McInnes, 46, believes the determination Sir Alex showed throughout his career can aid him in his recovery.

"Having got to know him over the last few years and obviously, watched from outside, seeing how strong a manager he is, what's clear is his determination to pull through will certainly help him", said McInnes.

Top Stories