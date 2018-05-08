Natural order? Edinburgh derby preview

Tynecastle hosts the final Edinburgh derby of the season on Wednesday, but who will be the victors?

Hearts have failed to beat rivals Hibs in the league this season, losing twice at Easter Road, although they did notch a 1-0 Scottish Cup win, which prompted manager Craig Levein to say "natural order" had been restored.

Hibs go into the game 20 points ahead of their city rivals as they tussle for second place in the Premiership with Aberdeen and Rangers.

BBC Scotland looks back on the three previous derby league meetings. (Available to UK users only)