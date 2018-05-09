One of the world's leading hip experts says Andy Murray can expect 'bumps on the road ' to recovery but does have a strong chance of returning to the top of the game.

There are fears that Murray may not be fit to play Wimbledon this summer, with his rehab following hip surgery running into difficulty.

The BBC has learned that Murray hasn't been able to practice much over the past fortnight, with his desired comeback for next month's grass court season now in serious jeopardy.

But Dr Femi Ayeni, an associate professor at McMaster University - in Glasgow lecturing at the world's biggest sports medicine conference - feels Murray can make a good recovery at the elite end of the game