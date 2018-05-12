Shinty: Kinlochshiel & Lovat win again, big wins for Oban & Newtonmore

Kinlochshiel put three past Kyles

The Kinlochshiel bandwagon rolled on to nine league and cup games unbeaten this season with an important 3-1 away win over Kyles in their top of the table meeting in Dunoon.

However, Shiel's lead remains at two points after Lovat's 4-2 success at Kingussie. There were goals galore when Oban Camanachd put visitors Lochaber to the sword 9-0. Similarly, Skye's 7-1 defeat at Newtonmore leaves them still looking for their first point and the Caberfeidh scoring machine was not far behind with their 5-0 home win over Glenurquhart.

Shiel suddenly rushed to a 3-0 lead towards the end of the first half with goals from Ali Nixon and John MacRae bracketing a Jordan Fraser penalty. Roddy MacDonald's response for Kyles early in the second proved to be no more than a consolation.

Two from Greg Matheson in their 4-2 success at Kingussie kept Lovat in touch despite Roddy Young's brace for Kingussie.

Goals flew in for Oban Camanachd from two minutes into the game until two minutes from the end. Andrew MacCuish scored a hat-trick, including a penalty, while both Willie Neilson and Daniel MacVicar got two each. Malcolm Clark and Daniel MacCuish both grabbed singles without response from Lochaber.

Skye held out almost until half-time at Newtonmore before the roof suddenly fell in on them. Evan Menzies twice, Neil Stewart and Glen MacKintosh all scored in the five remaining minutes of the half and, in seven minutes of the second half, Iain Robinson got two and Evan Fraser one, before James Pringle's solitary strike for Skye.

Traffic was just as one way in Caberfeidh's favour in Strathpeffer. Jamie MacKintosh opened and Kevin Bartlett got a double before half-time and Craig Morrison later contributed two more without response from Glenurquhart.

This leaves Skye without a point at the bottom, trailing Lochaber, alongside Glenurquhart, who have played three extra games, on three.

In the first round of the Tulloch Camanachd Cup, Kilmallie overwhelmed hosts Ballachulish 14-0. Ally McKerracher contributed a hat-trick to Oban Celtic's 5-1 elimination of Strathglass and cup specialists Inveraray edged visitors Glasgow Mid Argyll 2-0.

The Premiership clubs enter the competition at the next stage.

Beauly had a comfortable 5-1 away win over Aberdeen University in the Liberty British Aluminium Balliemore Cup.