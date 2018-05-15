BBC Sport - 'It'll take more than him to put me down' - Brown

Scott Brown has brushed off the tackle from Graeme Shinnie that earned the Aberdeen midfielder a booking.

Brown was on the end of a tough challenge from the Dons skipper during the 1-0 loss at Parkhead.

The 32-year-old Celtic captain however isn't phased by the attention shown to him by opposition players.

"It'll take more than him to put me down," said Brown.

"People want to win. Graeme makes a late, late tackle and you can see why he's on 16, 17 bookings this season."

