BBC Sport - Patrick Roberts says he will 'cherish' his time spent at Celtic

Patrick Roberts says he will 'cherish' his time at Celtic, with the midfielder set to return to Manchester City following his loan spell.

The 21-year-old was signed by Ronny Deila on an 18-month loan deal in January 2016, with Brendan Rodgers opting to extend his loan spell at Parkhead ahead of the 2017-2018 season.

After an injury-hit season, Roberts is expected to return to his parent club in the summer, though says he has learned a lot during his time in Glasgow.

