Laura Muir: European Indoor Championships gold in Glasgow 'would be career highlight'

Laura Muir says running in front of a Glasgow home crowd at next year's European Indoor Championships could be one of the highlights of her career.

The Scot, who won silver at the recent World Indoors, has become an official ambassador for the event, to be held at the Emirates Arena from 1-3 March 2019.

Muir, 25, won double gold - at 1500m and 3,000m - at the Euro Indoors last year, and wants gold again in Glasgow.

"I had the most amazing time at the event in Belgrade in 2017," she said.

"So for the European Indoor Championships to come to my home town in 2019 is a dream come true.

"Racing in front of a home crowd just provides an extra level of excitement; I have never felt support like I do when I am competing in Scotland.

"If I can win gold in front of a Scottish crowd on my home track, that will be a highlight of my career and a moment for me to remember for the rest of my life."

Muir, 25, broke Dame Kelly Holmes' British record and the championship record when she won her first major global title in the 1500m at last year's championships in Belgrade.

She followed it up adding the 3,000m gold a day later, in another championship record.

"Last year's Europeans were such a big moment in my career, it was my first major international medal at senior level and to come away with two golds was a huge moment for me," Muir explained.

"So, I've got very fond memories of this competition and I'm really excited that it's coming to Glasgow."

Glasgow, which hosted the 2014 Commonwealth Games, will also co-host this year's multi-sport European Championships with Berlin, Germany.

"The city's been so lucky in getting so many different competitions coming here at such a high level," Muir said of Glasgow.

"There have been so many events here since Glasgow 2014 and I really feel like the kids seem to be much more in tune with what's going on in all the different sports, and different athletes and things.

"Hopefully having the Europeans later on this year and the European Indoor athletics next year will help just build on that."