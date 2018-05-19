Celtic v Motherwell: Time for Well to 'take their place in history' - Stevie Kirk

Motherwell players enjoyed an open-top bus parade after their 1991 Scottish Cup triumph

Motherwell great Stevie Kirk has urged the current side to use their "grit and determination" to lift the Scottish Cup for the first time in 27 years.

Stephen Robinson's team face a Celtic side looking to secure an unprecedented second successive domestic treble.

Kirk scored the winner for Motherwell when they beat Dundee United 4-3 in the 1991 final - their last silverware.

"That goal is in the forefront of my mind every day," Kirk, 55, told BBC Scotland.

"My number 12 shirt from 1991 is actually at the club and it's on display in the boardroom.

"It's been a long time and it's time for the boys to step up and take their place in history.

"They've given themselves a chance by getting to the final, but they and everyone else knows it'll be very difficult.

"Celtic have only lost two or three domestic games in the last two seasons. I'm sure if they show the grit and determination I know they have then they'll give themselves a chance."

Kirk says the physical presence of Motherwell striker Curtis Main, who has scored nine goals since arriving in January, including two in their semi-final win over Aberdeen, will be a thorn in Celtic's side at Hampden.

Main has proved an able replacement for Louis Moult since arriving at Motherwell

"Defenders don't like it," he said. "Defenders like time on the ball and time to pick a pass, but Curtis Main will be breathing down their neck all the time. He jumps on to them and doesn't let them get a free ride.

"I think it'll go to extra-time and hopefully Motherwell can nick it by one goal."

Celtic beat Motherwell 2-0 in the League Cup final in November, and the Lanarkshire side have gone 10 games without a win against the Premiership champions.