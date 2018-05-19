Shinty: Newtonmore to face Kinlochshiel in MacTavish Cup North final

Newtonmore emerged victorious from a tight contest with Lovat

Holders Newtonmore will face unbeaten Kinlochshiel in the North Area final of the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, while GCC Celtic Society Cup holders Kyles will meet Oban Camanachd for the corresponding South title.

Newtonmore edged Lovat 1-0 in Kiltarlity while Premiership champions Shiel extended their unbeaten run for the season into double figures with their ninth victory, a 7-2 win over Caberfeidh at Balmacara.

Kyles gained their final place with a 4-2 success against Glasgow Mid Argyll in Yoker while Oban Camanachd had a 2-0 home win over Inveraray.

Skye remain in pursuit of their first Marine Harvest Premiership point after a 4-1 loss away to Lochaber.

Evan Menzies grabbed Newtonmore's decisive goal early in the second half.

Craig Morrison's early opener for Caberfeidh clearly stung Kinlochshiel, who were ahead within just six minutes through a Keith MacRae double, which he extended to a personal tally of four, including a late penalty, in the second half.

John MacRae got two and Jordan Fraser one while Cabers' other response from Colin MacLennan made it 4-2 at half-time.

Colin MacDonald led Kyles' charge with a goal in each half following Dunky Kerr's opener. Grant Irvine rounded off their efforts in a game where Craig Anderson and Calum McLay were on target for Mid Argyll.

Oban Camanachd progressed with a strike from Daniel MacVicar midway through the first half and another from Daniel MacCuish midway through the second.

In the Premiership, Sean Nicholson opened early for Lochaber and Will Cowie's strike then had Skye level for almost half the game. However the islanders' hopes of a first point were dashed by Stuart Matheson, Kevin Ferguson and Nicholson again.

National Division leaders Kilmallie, with a 4-2 defeat of bottom side Strathglass at Cannich, and Fort William - who had a 3-0 home win over Oban Celtic - both boosted their promotion hopes.