Josh Taylor not fazed by Viktor Postol's experience before June bout

Josh Taylor retained his WBC silver super-lightweight title by beating Winston Campos in March

Josh Taylor says he is not fazed by the prospect of facing Viktor Postol as he prepares for their bout in Glasgow.

Taylor, undefeated in 12 fights, takes on former world champion Postol at the SSE Hydro on 23 June.

"He's got a heck of a lot more experience than me," said 27-year-old Taylor.

"But I feel totally confident in winning this fight. I think because it's such a high quality opponent, I'm going to be performing at my best."

Former WBC super-lightweight champion Postol, 34, has 30 fights under his belt, with the Ukrainian's only defeat coming against American Terence Crawford in 2016.

However, Taylor says he is ready to take on the challenge, having handed Miguel Vazquez his first knockout in 45 fights in November.

"He's got more experience than Vasquez," said Taylor.

"He has hundreds and hundreds of amateur fights, the Europeans, the worlds, all the big tournaments as an amateur, and he's been at the very top as a professional as well so he's got experience in abundance.

"I think it's perfect timing in my career. I'm flying in the gym and in my fights, I'm improving all the time. I feel that I'm in great form and I'm pushing on and I'm ready. I'm coming into my prime years so I'm feeling great just now."

It has been a meteoric rise for Taylor, who had his first professional fight in 2015. A victory over Postol would put him in line for a shot at the WBC super-lightweight world title, currently held by American Jose Ramirez.

"This fight is massive for me," said Taylor. "I can't express how important this fight is for me at this point in my career.

"If I win this, then I'm right there knocking on the door of world title fights and mixing it with the big boys in my weight category. I'm just getting my head down and making sure my dream becomes a reality."

Taylor admits the opportunity to fight for the world title has arrived sooner than expected, although insists he has what it takes to achieve his goal.

"I've always known and I've always thought that I could become world champion so I'm not surprised that I'm here involved in fights like this," he added. "I just didn't think it would happen as quickly.

"So I'm surprised at that but I have every faith in my ability as a fighter. I believe 100% I'm going to be a world champion. I'm super excited."

Promoter Barry McGuigan says he is aware of the difficult task at hand for Taylor, although believes he has what it takes to fight the best in the business.

"It's a hell of a task because Viktor Postol is one of the best fighters in the world right now," said former world champion McGuigan.

"It's a fight we had to take but I'm 100% convinced that you've got to put your money where your mouth is and I believe Taylor is the best super-lightweight in the world, there's none that are good enough to beat him and we've got to prove that.

"He's only had 12 professional fights but he's been sensational. He's fought some of the best guys around and he's had these risky fights before. I believe he's ready to fight for the world title."