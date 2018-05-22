BBC Sport - SFA hope to 'inspire a nation' says new chief executive Ian Maxwell

New Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell believes he is a leader with a "unique understanding" of football who can help invigorate the organisation.

The former Partick Thistle managing director, 43, succeeds Stewart Regan, who resigned in February.

"The Scottish FA's vision is to inspire a nation," he said. "That's exactly what we are here for.

"I have led teams from playing in them, from being an assistant manager to then running a club."

