BBC Sport - 'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

Scott McTominay says it was a 'simple and easy' decision to pledge his international future to Scotland after a visit from manager Alex McLeish.

McTominay says McLeish's trip to Manchester United's training ground to convince him to choose Scotland over England was "special".

The United midfielder could win his second cap against Peru on Tuesday.

"It was a relatively simple and easy decision for me because, growing up, my dad was at every single game with my mum and my dad is Scottish and my grandfather as well," he explained.

Top videos

Video

'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Karius's errors & that Bale goal - how the internet reacted

Video

Van Dijk & Lovren reflect on 'heartbreaking' defeat

Video

I need to be playing every week - Bale

Video

Liverpool wanted everything & got minus something - Klopp

Video

'No barriers to stop you' - deaf referee aims to inspire

Top Stories