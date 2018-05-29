'He will never be forgotten' - McLeish tribute to Cooper

Scotland coach Alex McLeish says Neale Cooper will "never be forgotten" as he paid tribute to the late Aberdeen midfielder.

Cooper died aged 54 on Monday after collapsing at the weekend.

McLeish, 59, played with Cooper at Aberdeen with the pair part of the Dons' 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup-winning side.

''He was an extremely popular man,'' said McLeish.

"He had a great sense of humour, he made people laugh, but most importantly he was a fantastic footballer.

"He will never be forgotten".