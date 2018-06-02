Shinty: Newtonmore & Lovat into Camanachd Cup quarter-finals

Kinlochshiel beat Oban 4-1 in the Camanachd Cup quarter-finals

Last year's finalists, Newtonmore and Lovat, have both reached the Tulloch Camanachd Cup quarter-finals.

Newtonmore beat Lochaber 1-0, while Lovat were 3-0 winners over Skye 3-0.

Premiership sides Kinlochshiel and Kyles also made it through with a 4-1 win against Oban Camanachd and a 3-1 victory over Glenurquhart respectively.

Inveraray and Kilmallie will have to replay after a goalless draw and Fort William edged Oban Celtic 3-2, while Bute prevailed 2-0 at home to Beauly.

The tie between Caberfeidh and Kingussie had to be postponed because of the unavailability of the Strathpeffer pitch and the two instead met in the Marine Harvest Premiership at Kingussie, where the home side ran out 4-1 winners.

It took Newtonmore an hour to break Lochaber down and for Steven MacDonald to score the only goal of the game.

In Portree, Marc MacLachlan put Lovat ahead in the first half, but the issue wasn't settled until Greg Matheson with a penalty and Lorne MacKay scored a minute apart midway through the second.

Kinlochshiel's Jordan Fraser and Keith MacRae both hit Oban in the opening six minutes before Andrew MacCuish struck back. MacRae then completed his hat-trick, and the scoring, before half time.

Roddy MacDonald, Kyles' four goal hero in the 2012 final, grabbed a hat-trick for the Tighnabruich side in Drumnadrochit, where James MacPherson pulled one back for Glenurquhart at 2-0.

Within a minute of Lachie Shaw's opener for Fort William, Ally MacKerracher levelled for Oban Celtic.

Victor Smith put Fort ahead again just before half time, but Daniel Madej equalised again soon after. Shaw then struck the winner shortly after the hour.

Iain MacDonald and Thomas Morrison, both in the second half, scored the goals that put Bute from South Division 1 through ahead of Beauly from the National Division to the quarter-final draw in Oban on 9 June.

In the Premiership, doubles from Savio Genini and Ruaridh Anderson put Kingussie 4-0 ahead before Malcolm Morrison's consolation for Caberfeidh. Kingussie's lifts them into the top half of the table.

Glasgow Mid Argyll eliminated hosts Inverness from the Liberty British Aluminium Balliemore Cup 3-1 after extra time.

The Aberdein Considine Sutherland Cup tie at Strachur was abandoned in torrential rain, thunder and lightning in the dying minutes with visitors Fort William 3-1 ahead.