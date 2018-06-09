Shinty: Caberfeidh and Kingussie draw in cup as Newtonmore win in league

Caberfeidh and Kingussie drew their Camanachd Cup tie

Newtonmore's recovery from their slow start continued with a comprehensive 4-1 home win over fellow Marine Harvest Premiership title contenders Lovat.

Champions Kinlochshiel cashed in on Lovat's defeat to extend their lead to two points with a 2-1 success away to struggling Glenurquhart. Kyles kept in touch with a 7-1 eclipse of Lochaber in Dunoon.

Caberfeidh and Kingussie will have to replay to decide the last place in the quarter-finals of the Tulloch Camanachd Cup following a 1-1 draw in Strathpeffer.

And it's advantage Kilmallie in the race for the National Division title after they prevailed 4-2 away to Oban Celtic while their local and title rivals Fort William went down 2-0 in Beauly.

Steven MacDonald, Iain Robinson and Drew MacDonald took Newtonmore to a comfortable 3-0 half-time lead and Fraser MacKintosh added another early in the second period.

A Greg Matheson penalty came as no more than a consolation to a Lovat side which remains second, but now two points off the lead. Newtonmore are a further point adrift but with a game in hand.

Kinlochshiel earned their extended cushion with goals from Ali Nixon and John MacRae after a goalless first half. James MacPherson pulled one back for Glenurquhart but two remaining minutes of play were not enough for Glen to salvage a point.

In Dunoon, Scott MacDonald and Roddy MacDonald in quick succession put Kyles 2-0 up early on. Robbie MacLeod got a double, Grant Irvine scored and Danny Delaney got one back for Lochaber to make the half-time score 5-1. Roddy MacDonald then got his second and Sandy MacKenzie completed the Kyles avalanche.

This leaves Skye bottom on two points but from only seven games. Glenurquhart have taken 10 to gain their three points, two below Lochaber who have played eight.

The first half produced no scoring in the Camanachd Cup at Strathpeffer but Graham MacGregor gave Caberfeidh the lead early in the second. Fraser Munro equalised to take the tie to a replay in Kingussie.

The quarter-final draw was made at the Oban Live music festival on Saturday evening and brings together holders Newtonmore and Premiership champions Kinlochshiel at Balmacara on 7 July. The other ties are Bute v Lovat, Fort William v Kingussie or Caberfeidh and Kilmallie or Inveraray v Kyles Athletic.

In the National Division, Kilmallie looked to be in trouble at Ganavan when Ally McKerracher and Daniel Madej put Oban Celtic 2-0 up.

However, a late Kilmallie goal rush from Michael Rodger with a penalty, Martin Stewart and Innes Blackhall twice, all in nine minutes, extended their lead to three points. Fort William's 2-0 defeat by Beauly came from goals by Elliot Moir and Dan Lamont.

Inveraray had a 3-1 home win over Glasgow Mid Argyll and bottom side Strathglass got their first win of the season, 3-2 at home to Inverness whom they now trail by only one point.