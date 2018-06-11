Craig Brown: Manager feared Scotland would be humiliated v Brazil at 1998 World Cup

Brazil and Scotland walk out onto the pitch ahead of the opening game of France 98

Months of plotting how to stop Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Bebeto and Roberto Carlos. A carefully crafted game plan to tame the world champions in the opening game of the World Cup.

But four minutes in and Scotland were already 1-0 down after Cesar Sampaio - the smallest man on the park - scored a header from a simple set piece.

Craig Brown sat in the Stade de France dugout and feared humiliation in the biggest game in Scotland's history, with the whole world watching.

Instead, his side fought back in the France 98 opener. Kevin Gallacher won a penalty, John Collins showed nerves of steel to place it into the corner past Claudio Taffarel, and only a second-half own goal from Tom Boyd denied Scotland a famous result.

"I was quite worried about that," Brown told BBC Scotland, 20 years on from that famous tussle with Brazil. "At 1-0 after four minutes I thought 'We're under pressure here'. I was looking for a hole in that track to jump into because this could be a bit of a thumping. You're playing the best team in the world with the best players in the world, and in particular Ronaldo.

Scotland had their hands full dealing with Brazil striker Ronaldo

"I phoned Bobby Robson and I was asking him 'How do we play against your former player?', and Bobby said 'You don't stop him, he's the best I have ever dealt with.' He said 'Cut off the supply, find out where he gets the ball' and we did that, we tried to make sure that Cafu didn't put any balls from the right-back position into the striker, and we did that quite effectively."

Brown blames the poor start on an inadequate warm-up, with both teams forced to do their pre-match routines indoors due to the opening ceremony taking place on the pitch.

He had tried to relax his team by poking fun at the Brazil players.

"I'll not say the words I used, but I said they're very nervous," said Brown, who also led Scotland to Euro 96. "They're holding hands going out onto that pitch. They've got to hold hands to play us.

"That was a routine the Brazilians had developed, because they had lost a game against Bolivia, and in the return game in Rio they were determined. They were shaking hands in the dressing room and Dunga the captain apparently said 'Right, we'll go out like that, holding hands as a unit', and that became their trademark. I tried to use that to relax the boys a bit, but they scored in four minutes."

Bebeto (right) formed an attacking trio with Ronaldo and Rivaldo for Brazil

The loss to Brazil was followed by a 1-1 draw with Norway and then a 3-0 defeat to Morocco. Scotland have not been seen at a major finals since, with another World Cup beginning on Thursday without them.

"The first thing I think of when I think of France 98 is pride," said 77-year-old Brown. "It was a proud time for the Scottish team because we qualified for two consecutive tournaments. We were optimistic, would you believe, about qualifying from the group, and with a little break I think we might have managed it.

"The last game was a big disappointment, but overall I was very proud of the team."

Brown famously left Ally McCoist out of the squad, a decision he admitted recently he now regrets. However, McCoist's failure to net a place in the squad may well be the fault of his Rangers team-mate Gordon Durie.

"We played a friendly before the tournament with France in St Etienne," Brown explained. "McCoist was in the squad, he wasn't in the team. I was going to put him on because we were one down, and just after half-time I told him to get warmed up.

Ally McCoist celebrates his goal at Euro 96 with Gordon Durie, but McCoist missed out on a place at France 98

"While he's warming up, Gordon Durie scored one of the best goals I've ever seen Scotland score - 25 yards, edge of the box, top corner. Now I was taking Durie off, but when a guy has scored I always feel he's on a high and the next time he shoots, the goal is twice the size. So I changed my mind and I said 'Ally, we'll leave it just now' and he comes over to me, shaking his head, and he says 'Durie. One goal in six years. Prolific, blooming prolific.'

"His attitude to disappointment was exemplary. I met him with Stuart McCall and I told the two they weren't going. Both guys were upset but they accepted the decision. I said 'It's a footballing thing'. Ally hadn't played much that season with a calf injury, and I said 'If I take you, it's an old pals act.' But I've got to admit I regret it with hindsight, I should have taken him, even for the bench."

Scotland lost in a play-off to England to miss out on Euro 2000, then failed to reach the 2002 World Cup. Brown then decided it was time to step down after 15 years in the Scotland set-up.

He said: "My colleague at the time was Archie Knox. He said, 'You're daft resigning. They'll not sack you'. They might have sacked me, I don't know.

"But I thought the fans were fed up with me, the press were fed up with the same old guy. I'd had a right good innings. I think I did the right thing, I think they needed something fresh.

Berti Vogts replaced Craig Brown as Scotland manager in 2002, but lasted just two years

"And when they appointed Berti Vogts. I genuinely thought it was an inspired appointment. Berti had won Euro 96 with Germany, he was a German international, over 100 caps. Even though it never worked out, I thought it was a very, very good appointment. I liked him and I supported it, but I disagreed with him over one or two things.

"He wanted a big striker. He said, 'We always have a big striker in Germany', and I told him we haven't got a big striker. He said, 'We need one'. The 94 World Cup, the strikers that won it - Romario and Bebeto - they could walk under a table with a top hat on. But he was frustrated in Scotland that he didn't have a big striker."

'I think we can look forward to qualifying next time'

Alex McLeish is now the man tasked with ending Scotland's long wait to qualify for a major tournament. And Brown is confident Scotland will be at Euro 2020.

"I was fearful of the trip to the Americas [to play Peru and Mexico]," he said. "I said to Alex before he went, and this is no disrespect to Albion Rovers, but it's like them playing Celtic. You're going over there with a scratch team with so many alterations and changes, you're going over to play without preparation, and you're going to altitude, everything is against you.

"I spoke to him after both games and I said 'I think the Scotland team was a great credit to you and the Tartan Army'. I thought they did really well.

"They lost the games but there was circumstances beyond their control, particularly in selection. With the players doing as well as they did in difficult circumstances, I think we can look forward to qualifying next time."