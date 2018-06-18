BBC Sport - Cameron Norrie says he will learn lessons following his defeat to Stan Wawrinka

Norrie to learn lessons from Wawrinka defeat

Cameron Norrie says he will learn from his defeat to Stan Wawrinka.

British number two Cameron Norrie was knocked out of the Fever-Tree Championships by Stan Wawrinka.

Wawrinka, 32, won 6-2 6-3 against the world number 80.

''I think today a little bit I went too aggressive'', said Norrie.

''It was tough but I think it's all learning for me.''

