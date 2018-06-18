Cameron Norrie says he will learn from his defeat to Stan Wawrinka.

British number two Cameron Norrie was knocked out of the Fever-Tree Championships by Stan Wawrinka.

Wawrinka, 32, won 6-2 6-3 against the world number 80.

''I think today a little bit I went too aggressive'', said Norrie.

''It was tough but I think it's all learning for me.''