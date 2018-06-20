Celtic can overcome tough Euro challenge - Griffiths

Leigh Griffiths believes Celtic have what it takes to reach the Champions League group stage despite an extra-round hurdle.

Brendan Rodgers' side were drawn against Armenian side Alashkert and could then face Rosenborg or Iceland's Valur.

With 26 teams (up from 22) going directly into the group stage, Celtic must now overcome four two-legged ties, but Griffiths says they are ready for the challenge.

"It's hard enough when it's six games, but to make it eight games will be even harder, but the boys are capable of doing it," the 27-year-old said.

"We just need to take it on the chin and get the job done as quickly as we can. It's no easy feat, but we've done it in the last two seasons."