Mark Bennett continues search for old self as Scots prepare for Argentina

Mark Bennett was sidelined for 10 months after an injury picked up against England last year

It's weird the things that trouble sports people when they're injured. Simple things.

Last month, John Barclay spoke about the challenges of getting a cup of coffee from the kitchen to the couch while on crutches as if it should be an Olympic sport.

On Tuesday here in Resistencia in northern Argentina, Mark Bennett sang a similar tune. From March 2017 to January 2018, Bennett was out injured with a torn ACL and a torn bicep sustained in a brief cameo on a dark day with Scotland at Twickenham.

"A week before my operation, I got a pup from Fraser Brown's dad's farm on Arran," he said. "We called him Skye. That's two we have now. Jura is the other one.

"We decided to go with the islands theme. I was sitting in the flat one day and Skye needed the toilet. I could only use one crutch because of my bicep, so taking him outside was an ordeal. I just hopped."

He smiles at the memory of this black comedy moment from a difficult year in his career. What else can he do but smile? It was the second time he did his ACL, so he knew from experience that part of his recovery was about finding distractions to take his mind off the rugby he was missing out on.

Bennett bought a house in Edinburgh. That was another distraction. He did some of the renovations himself. He tried to remove a window and part of the wall collapsed. He sent a picture of the wreckage to his joiner. "Put down your hammer down, I'll fix it," was the reply.

He's here in Argentina and is about to win his 23rd cap against the same country he faced on his first back in 2014. "One of the things I remember from that week was us looking at clips of their centre [Juan Martin Hernandez] running wrap plays where he gets it, gives the dummy and then passes it out the back door to the 10," he recalled. "I was thinking, 'That's bloody good, that is'.

Mark Bennett made his Scotland debut against Argentina

"On the day of the game, it was pouring down with rain and we thought there was absolutely no way they were trying this. Far too risky with a wet ball.

"First play, boom! Out the back door and on the money. Welcome to international rugby.

"I played 80 minutes, touched the ball twice and made one tackle. Jonny Gray could have put me in for a try, but he dummied it. Making my debut was great, but there wasn't a whole lot to it."

Bennett was on holiday in Mexico when he got the late call to hook-up with the Scotland squad for this tour. Left out of the original group, the Edinburgh centre flew Cancun-Vancouver for the latest chapter in his stop-start journey in Test rugby.

Remember him at the World Cup in 2015? A go-to guy in the midfield, a brilliant attacker, a physical defender, a poacher, a candidate [one of only three] for world breakthrough player of the year, a title eventually won by Nehe Milner-Skudder of the All Blacks.

Bennett wasn't out of place on the list. The 2015 Six Nations had been a personal triumph and the World Cup had gone even better.

Two tries against Japan and one against Australia that looked like putting Scotland into the semi-final until the horror-show unfolded. Bennett left the Twickenham pitch that evening as a hot property.

Everything went cold after that. He's had one torn ACL, one torn bicep, any amount of niggles and just four starts in the two and a half years since that quarter-final. When Gregor Townsend didn't include him in the original squad for the tour to Canada, America and Argentina, he wasn't surprised. "Just hadn't played well enough," he said.

Listening to him talk about what happened to him post-World Cup is a lesson in the reality of life as a professional rugby player. We see the highs, but we don't often see, or understand, the lows.

"After the World Cup was tough for me," he admitted. "The World Cup was everything that I was aiming for and it took me a long time to get myself going again after it.

"I just wasn't that bothered. I know that sounds really bad, but I was waking up and I couldn't be bothered doing weights. I just had no interest.

"Normally, I'd be a guy who'd be very big on weights, but I lost the hunger for it. As I was growing up, the first thing I wanted to do was play for Glasgow and, when I achieved that, the next thing I wanted to do was play for Scotland and the next goal was to play for Scotland in a Six Nations and the ultimate was to play for Scotland at the World Cup.

"Afterwards, I thought, 'Cool. Done it. What now? All I needed to do was to sit down, sort myself out and get myself a new set of goals, but I didn't do it.

"It sounds such a simple solution, but I couldn't see it at the time. I mean, I was playing OK. I wasn't terrible. I was starting games.

"But I'd definitely lost something. Maybe it was complacency. Yeah, it probably was. Looking back on it, I would have handled it so differently, but I didn't know any better."

Come the summer of 2016, he was needing a change and the Olympics provided it. He was part of Team GB in Rio and came home with a silver medal and a new appetite for the game. He'd lost ground on other centres, though. Whereas before everything felt easy, now everything was harder.

"I thought I was getting somewhere around the end of 2016 and early 2017, but then the Six Nations wasn't great for me," he said. "I played 20 minutes off the bench against Ireland, came on for a HIA against France, didn't get on against Wales and was on the pitch for a minute and a half against England I and did my ACL.

"Ten months out. It was rubbish. The big thing was trying to stay focused on other things. It's just trying to keep yourself occupied.

"When rugby takes up so much of your time and then it's not there, you have to find something else."

All he wants now is a run of games with Edinburgh. Because he was on the scene as a teenager, some might think him older than 25, but that's all he is.

Bennett praised his fellow Edinburgh and Scotland centre Blair Kinghorn

His last start for Scotland was against Georgia in November 2016. "It feels like a very long time ago," he says.

The competition for places in the Scottish midfield is ferocious, but he thinks he's got a lot more to give, especially since he's now part of an Edinburgh side that looks to be on the up.

"I mean, Blair Kinghorn is incredible," he said. "He has so much potential and he's already bloody awesome. He could be a real driving force over the next few years.

"I'm excited because I'm out the back of what I've been through. I've played two games off the bench on this tour and that's probably the best I've played since the injury.

"To lose in Houston was terrible, of course. Our discipline was awful at the start of the second half and we allowed their brutes up front to put us under pressure.

"It was a pretty dull atmosphere in our camp afterwards because it was a game that was there for the taking. We should not have lost that match, but we've got this weekend to make amends."

Bennett has heard that the stadium in Resistencia will be noisy and hostile - "and I'm looking forward to that. I love that stuff. There's nothing better than going somewhere where you know that everyone is against you and you come away with a win."

That would be another step on the road to finding his old self.