Shinty: Kilmallie stun Kyles in Camanachd Cup, Kingussie & Lovat progress

Kilmallie made it through to the semi-finals of the Camanachd Cup

Second-tier Kilmallie caused a major upset with a 2-1 win over high-flying Kyles in their Camanachd Cup quarter final.

The Premiership teams prevailed in the afternoon's two other ties when Kingussie won 3-0 at Fort William and Lovat overwhelmed hosts Bute 7-0.

Newtonmore, who meet Kinlochshiel in the remaining quarter-final on 14 July, leapfrogged their cup opponents to the top of the Marine Harvest Premiership with a 7-2 home win over Lochaber.

The bottom two again showed no signs of progress towards safety as Skye went down 2-1 to Oban Camanachd and Glenurquhart lost 4-2 to Caberfeidh.

Calum MacDougall gave Kilmallie a vital advantage after just three minutes and Liam MacDonald got a second for the National Division leaders just before half-time.

Sandy MacKenzie pulled one back for Kyles with quarter of an hour left but the Tighnabruich side could not avoid their second cup defeat in a week.

Fort William and visitors Kingussie have between them won shinty's supreme award no fewer than 20 times in the last 30 years, but neither since 2014.

Just before half-time, Fraser Munro strengthened Kingussie's bid to bring the cup back and Ruaraidh Anderson extended their lead before completing a double in the final minute of play.

It was one-way traffic on Bute, where it was 5-0 at the interval. Greg Matheson and Marc MacLachlan both completed hat-tricks late on while the other goal came from Graeme MacMillan.

The Camanachd Cup semi-final draw will take place in Inverness on Monday.

Glen MacKintosh began Newtonmore's goal-rush midway through the first half and rounded it off in the final minute. In between, Evan Menzies took the half-time score to 2-0 and found the net again in the second half when he was joined by Jamie Robinson, Michael Russell and Ewen Fraser. Stuart Callison made both of Lochaber's responses, making it briefly 2-1 and 6-2.

Newtonmore now head Kinlochshiel by a goal advantage of 11, two points ahead of Lovat who have played an extra game.

Glenurquhart, in the second relegation place, failed to get any closer to Lochaber when Kevin Bartlett and Liam Symonds gave Caberfeidh an early 2-0 lead in Drumnadrochit. Fraser Heath made it 2-1 but Craig Morrison and Colin MacLennan soon extended Cabers' cushion. A very late second from Heath failed to improve Glen's fortunes.

Skye failed to leapfrog Glenurquhart off the bottom when Daniel Cameron and Willie Neilson gave Oban Camanachd a 2-0 half-time lead although almost all of the second half saw the game poised at 2-1 following Ruaraidh MacLeod's response.

Strathglass moved two places up the National division to fifth with a 2-0 success over Beauly in their last home game at Cannich. Meanwhile, Inveraray moved to two points adrift of the top when they beat Oban Celtic 6-3 at The Winterton.

And the Aberdein Considine Sutherland Cup final for the national reserve team championship will be a Badenoch Derby after Newtonmore defeated Fort William 5-1 and Kingussie eliminated Skye 4-1.