Shinty's Camanachd Cup: Holders Newtonmore beat Kilmallie to reach final

Newtonmore are one step away from retaining the Camanachd Cup

Newtonmore captain Andy MacKintosh scored the winning penalty in a nail-biting shootout win over Kilmallie that sent the Camanachd Cup holders to the final.

The match finished 1-1 after extra time, with Ewen Fraser's opener for More cancelled out by Calum MacDougall.

The defending champions face Lovat or Kingussie, who meet in Inverness on 11 August.

The final takes place in Oban on 15 September.

Second-tier Kilmallie responded well to Fraser's effort, with Scotland Under-17 cap MacDougall equalising after the interval.

More's 48-year-old goalkeeper Kenny Ross was in excellent form, as was counterpart Shane Gillies, who was eventually beaten by MacKintosh with the decisive penalty as the shootout ended 2-1.

Meanwhile, winless Glenurquhart are on the brink of relegation from the Marine Harvest Premiership after being hammered 5-0 by Lovat, while Lochaber beat Caberfeid 5-2.

Skye and Glenurquhart occupy the bottom two places in the table with just four points, but Skye have two matches in hand and a goal difference superior by three.

Lovat's victory drew them level with More at the summit, having played two games more, and with a goal difference inferior by 18.

Oban Camanachd leapfrogged Kingussie into fifth place with a 1-0 win.

In the National Division, there were 4-1 victories for Inveraray at home to Inverness, Oban Celtic against Strathglass and Glasgow Mid Argyll at Beauly.

Newtonmore's reserves clinched the North Division 1 title with a 3-1 home win over Skye.