BBC Sport - Esports at the Olympics - could it happen?

Esports, or gaming, is a distraction many parent wish their kids would live without. But, according to some supporters in Scotland, a healthy body and mind are vital for top players and the International Olympic Committee are giving it their consideration.

Could it happen? Should it happen?

BBC Scotland's Rhona McLeod talks to E-racer Josh Martin and sportspeople, including Olympians Sir Chris Hoy, Dame Katherine Grainger and Duncan Scott.

