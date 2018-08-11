Lovat reach Camanachd Cup final after shootout win

From the section

Lovat will play Newtonmore in the Camanachd Cup final

Lovat goalkeeper Stuart MacDonald saved four penalties as his side beat Kingussie in Saturday's shootout to reach the Camanachd Cup final.

A dramatic semi-final finished 3-3 after extra time.

The Kiltarlity side will play holders Newtonmore in the Oban showpiece on 15 September.

More, who lead the Marine Harvest Premiershp by three points, relegated Glenurquhart with a 4-0 hammering, and Oban Camanachd beat Caberfeidh 5-0.

There were also top-flight wins for Kinlochshiel, who beat Lochaber 7-3, and Kyles, who won 5-1 on Skye.

At Bught Park, James Falconer gave Kingussie the lead after just two minutes.

Greg Matheson equalised, then struck again to cancel out Fraser Munro's goal in the second half.

Seconds into extra time, the Lovat striker completed his hat-trick, only for Robert Mabon to take the semi-final to penalties with a 117th-minute effort.

Scotland international MacDonad's heroics ensured Lovat progressed to the final, winning the shootout 2-1.

Glenurquhart's drop to the National Division was sealed by a treble from Newtonmore's Evan Menzies, the other goal coming from Steven MacDonald.