Shinty: Kinlochshiel beat Kyles Athletic to lift MacAulay Cup

Kinlochshiel lifted the MacAulay Cup

Kinlochshiel held off a second-half revival by holders Kyles Athletic to lift the MacAulay Cup for the second time in three years with a 3-2 win.

And their two main rivals for the Premiership title both dropped points in a goalless draw between Lovat and Newtonmore.

Kilmallie went top of the National Division with a 7-0 win in Inverness.

Local rivals Fort William's promotion prospects took a blow with a 2-0 defeat by Inveraray.

Duncan Matheson put Kinlochshiel in front after just seven minutes and John MacRae's three-minute double made it 3-0 on the half-hour mark.

Kyles were by no means finished and Ross MacRae threw them a lifeline in the second half, before Roddy MacDonald soon reduced Shiel's advantage to a single goal, but they were unable to make further progress in the remaining 29 minutes.

In Inverness, there were doubles from Kilmallie's Craig MacIsaac, Calum MacDougall and Bryan MacKay, while Liam MacDonald contributed one more.

With five minutes remaining, the encounter in Fort William was heading for a goalless draw, but Fraser Watt and Garry MacPherson scored to snatch the victory.

Dylan Borthwick, a member of a Kingussie shinty dynasty, scored six in a remarkable 9-6 North Division 1 victory for the Badenoch village's reserve team over their rivals for second place, Glengarry.