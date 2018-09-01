Shinty: Badeonch and Strathspey win women Camanachd Cup final

Badenoch and Strathspey celebrate with their trophy

A late three-goal surge clinched women's shinty's top award, the Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup, for underdogs Badenoch and Strathspey on a 4-1 scoreline against Skye at Kingussie.

Kirsty Deans struck just before the half-hour for Badenoch and Strathspey but Lorna MacRae drove into the goal area and knocked home an equaliser in the second half.

Just as extra-time appeared to be beckoning, Zoe Reid got a vital breakthrough for Badenoch and Strathspey before they buried the game with a goal from Rhona MacIntyre and another from Reid, all in the last nine minutes.

Glenurquhart's women atoned for the shortcomings of both their men's teams when they defeated Inverness 4-3 to win the Marine Harvest Challenge Cup at the same venue.

Kate MacMillan got an early opener for Inverness but Glenurquhart replied in no uncertain terms when Abi Stoddart scored a hat-trick in just eight minutes. MacMillan quickly pulled it back to 3-2 after just 28 minutes and a Hazel Hunter penalty extended Glen's lead again before MacMillan also completed her hat-trick.

In the Caol Cup inter-area under-21 men's match, returning after a year's absence, the North resumed their run of victories in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw at Invergarry.

Glasgow Mid Argyll's Jonnie MacAskill opened the scoring for the South in the second half at Invergarry and just three minutes of normal time remained when Lochaber's Finlay MacDonald sent the game to goalless extra-time in advance of the shootout.

This game also doubled as a trial for the annual under-21 shinty-hurling international against Ireland in Dublin on 3 November.