Shinty: Skye relegated from Premiership after defeat to Oban Camanachd

Inveraray beat Beauly 2-1 to confirm Premiership shinty after a three year absence.

A 4-3 defeat away to Oban Camanachd finally sealed Skye's relegation from the Premiership.

Kyles grabbed the initiative in the race for second place with a 6-3 home win over Lochaber.

Fellow contenders and champions Kinlochshiel could only draw 1-1 at Kingussie.

Inveraray came from behind at Beauly to win 3-1 to pip Fort William for the second promotion place in the National Division.

Willie Neilson put Camanachd ahead at Mossfield Park before the game swung Skye's way with goals from Ruairidh Macleod and James Pringle.

A hat trick from Andrew MacCuish, despite another from MacLeod, then confirmed the points for Camanachd and a second Premiership relegation in three seasons for the island side.

Robbie MacLeod and Calum Millar got two each while Sandy MacKenzie and Grant Irvine both added one for Kyles. In response, Shaun Nicolson got a double for Lochaber who also had one from Findlay MacDonald.

At Kingussie, Ruaraidh Anderson opened for the home side early in the second half before John MacRae's equaliser for Shiel.

Inveraray, who needed just a draw at Beauly, suffered an early set back when Jack MacDonald put the home side ahead within two minutes. And there it stayed until early in the second half when Lewis Macnicol got a vital equaliser with a penalty.

Fraser Watt put Inveraray ahead and Macnicol scored again to confirm Premiership shinty for the Argyllshire town after a three year absence.

A 7-0 away win for Glenurquhart's reserves over their counterparts from Kinlochshiel ensured that the Drumnadrochit side avoided having both their teams relegated in the same season.

Glen's win handed the drop to Aberdeen University on the strength of a points deduction. A goalless draw between Bute and Kyles' reserves brought the decision between them on the South Division 1 title no closer.