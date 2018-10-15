James Corden, Colin McRae & dodging goats - all while playing table tennis in Nigeria

Gavin Rumgay has a plan. It has taken him from North Korea to Nigeria this summer and is overtly cynical.

Scotland's leading table tennis player is targeting the World Tour events his competitors don't want to go to in a focused attempt to climb the world rankings.

The 34-year-old, who beat both the Murray brothers during his youth tennis career, has been to four Commonwealth Games, is ranked in the top 10 of the world in the spin-off sport of "ping pong" and has risen from around the 300 mark up to 132nd in the past few months, thanks to adding some of these less glamorous tournaments to his schedule.

In the second of a series of pieces for BBC Sport Scotland, Perth-native Rumgay recounts stretching at the back of a plane, a car journey that was a cross between Carpool Karaoke and a rally, and doing The Rumgay with the crowd in Nigeria.

Stretches at the back of a plane

It takes the thick end of seven hours to fly from London to Lagos. That's a long time to be folded up in a seat, especially with what I hoped would be several days of competition ahead.

So at various points during the flight, I could be found at the back of the plane going through a routine of stretches and exercises. Quite a sight for my fellow passengers. But it works. At 34, I really do feel quicker than I did 10 years ago.

Margot Wells, who was married to 1980 Olympic 100m gold medallist Alan Wells, gave me the programme and it's helped my balance and coordination and prevented me getting the hip and back injuries rife among table tennis players. So if people shoot some funny looks at the daft ginger Scottish guy at the back of the plane, so be it.

Colin McRae or James Corden?

Rumgay, right, manager Miles Ross, left, and driver William before their epic journey

Myself and my manager Miles Ross - the brother of Jonathan - arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos in good spirits and with no need to change the time on our watches. But the journey to our hotel is one I'll remember for a long time.

Picture being inside Colin McRae's rally car. And cross that with an episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. In the dark. With plenty traffic, but precious few street lights. And drivers with a death wish.

Miles and William, our driver, were singing Nigerian songs at full blast while I was gripping the passenger seat while bellowing, "TIGHT BEND! ANIMAL AHEAD! WATCH THAT LORRY!".

We avoided hens, dogs and goats by the narrowest of margins. And even people selling cold drinks, fruit, flip flops, paintings, coat stands and blow-up globes from the middle of the road.

Somehow, we made it to the centre of the incredible Nigerian capital. Everybody should visit at least once. Lagos has an incredible energy and the people are very welcoming.

Mind you, the pollution is astonishing. It makes London feel like the Highlands & Islands.

'They love doing The Rumgay'

Rumgay got great backing from the Nigerian crowd

The venue itself was tremendous, too.

As a St Johnstone fan, I'm used to a few thousand gathered around a 105m x 70m pitch at McDiarmid Park. But in the National Table Tennis Stadium in Lagos, a similar crowd is focused on a 2.74m x 1.5m table. So it probably feels like their is 20 times as much atmosphere because the crowd are so much closer to the action.

A year ago I had a great run to the last 16 so I continued my routine from then - a four-egg tomato and mushroom omelette, cereal, and mixed fruit for breakfast and two chicken escallops for lunch. All sitting in the same seat every day. And washed down by a cup of water with a teaspoon of salt to help prevent cramp in temperatures that sat around 30 degrees.

I really feel like I connect with the Nigerian fans, too. They love the "Do The Rumgay" celebration that I was famous for performing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and I thanked them for that support by lobbing all of my shirts, shorts, towels and bags into the crowd.

The noise they made when I got through matches against Egyptian, Nigerian and Thai players to reach my first ever World Tour semi-final was incredible and it ramped up even further for the medal match with formidable Frenchman Antoine Hachard.

I was the underdog and, despite a strong start by me, he took the first set 11-8 and never looked back. The better player won, but the experience has ignited a hunger in me to play at this level more often.

When the dust settles I am sure that the World Tour Bronze Medal will leave a lasting smile on my face. It was also great to prove the doubters wrong and winning my first World Tour medal just shy of my 34th birthday eclipsed the 13 Scottish titles and 26 UK Grand Prix wins.

I'm not finished yet, though...