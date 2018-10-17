Shinty/camogie: Top-flight footballer named Scotland captain

Kirsty Deans will lead her national team against Dublin Ladies on Saturday

2018 Shinty/Camogie International: Scotland Ladies v Dublin Ladies Venue: Bught Park, Inverness Date: Saturday 20 October 2018 Throw-in: 12:00 BST

Kirsty Deans hobbled about with a broken leg for four weeks thinking it was just a calf strain.

When it was eventually diagnosed properly, the Forfar Farmington footballer not only missed Scottish Women's Premier League games, but also shinty matches for Badenoch and Strathspey Ladies.

However, on Saturday, she will cap her comeback by captaining Scotland's shinty team in their encounter against Dublin Ladies' camogie team.

"I broke my leg in April - although I didn't know it - which put me out of everything for 12 weeks. Because of that I had only played two games of shinty before the cup final this year."

Bouncing back in fine fashion, Deans scored the opening goal in Badenoch and Strathspey's 4-1 Camanachd Cup final upset against Skye.

For Forfar games, the PE teacher travels three hours from her work in Forres, before another two-hour journey to her home in Kingussie.

"The shinty and football seasons are roughly the same time - March to November for football, and February to October for shinty - so it is a busy time.

"I play tennis casually, and skiing in the winter, but I don't have much time for any other sports."

Deans says she is relishing the opportunity to captain Scotland on Saturday and that it is an "amazing opportunity".

"In your club, everyone knows each other and it is easy to gel together, but this is an exciting opportunity because everyone is from so far away," she said.

"The quality and standard has been really high during training, even through some horrendous weather."

After Scotland Ladies face Dublin Ladies, the Scotland men's shinty team will face Ireland's hurling team at 14:00 at Bught Park.