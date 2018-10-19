Shinty-hurling showdown as Scotland teams face Ireland in Inverness

The competition combines shinty and hurling into one hybrid sport

Scotland and Ireland teams are set to meet in the 2018 Marine Harvest International in Inverness on Saturday.

Scotland's women shinty players face off against Dublin Ladies camogie at 12:00, while the men take on an Irish hurling side at 14:00 at Bught Park.

The competition takes place annually and has been held in the capital of the Highlands for the past two years.

It combines the rules of shinty and hurling into one hybrid sport.

Newtonmore captain Evans Menzies says a weekend victory would be "the icing on the cake" for him after recently winning the treble with Newtonmore, as well as receiving man-of-the-match in the Camanachd Cup final this season.

"It is difficult, I think the level of physicality that the Irish have over ourselves is a differently level," said Menzies. "They're athletes, not that I'm saying we're not athletes but they are that little bit stronger, probably that little bit faster and their level of professionalism is that bit sharper than ours."

Menzies expects to be "running after someone for the good part of an hour" and added that he and his team-mates welcome the extra physicality this competition often brings.

"I think that's what's great about the game, I think that's what shinty has lost over the years, it's not as aggressive as it used to be," he said.

"I know I personally and a lot of the guys I play with like that aspect of the game, so in this game we get to be a little more aggressive and that's a good thing."

Last year, the Scottish men made home advantage count with an 18-15 victory.

Kirsty Deans (Badenoch and Strathspey Ladies), and Scotland Women's captain says the team is "buzzing" for Saturday's game.

Deans said: "They're (Dublin Ladies) always phenomenally fit and fast and it's just the case of catching up with them and tracking them down. They'll be good but hopefully, we'll be better."

Kirsty broke her leg back in April and had to rest for 12-weeks before coming back and scoring the opening goal in the Badenoch and Strathspey's 4-1 Camanachd Cup final against Skye.

The Valerie Fraser Women's Cup was the first women's shinty final to be broadcast live, as BBC ALBA covered the match.

Deans added: "I think that was massive for the sport. The experience was second to none. It motivates you, as a player, wanting to have those opportunities to play in those big games and those big events.

"For the young girls as well, it was great for them to see that and to watch it on the telly. That's where the women's sport is at; if they keep working hard they'll get to those kinds of levels as well."

The shinty team is selected by the Camanachd Association, while the Irish hurling team is picked by the Gaelic Athletic Association.