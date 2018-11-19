Curling: Eve Muirhead's Scots face struggle to qualify from group at European Champs

Eve Muirhead and her team face a struggle to qualify from the group

Eve Muirhead's Scotland rink suffered another blow in the defence of their European Curling Championship title as they lost 9-7 to Latvia.

After two defeats in the group stage on Sunday, the Scots bounced back to beat Italy in Monday's morning session, triumphing 9-7 thanks to a score of two in the final end.

But after the Latvians won five points in the first end in the evening match, they survived a Scottish fight-back to secure victory.

It leaves Eve Muirhead's rink second bottom- joint fifth- in the standings with four matches remaining in the round-robin section.

Bruce Mouat's men's rink recorded two victories to keep in the hunt for a semi-final place.

They sit joint second in the group standings with four matches to play, having lost just once in their opening five contests.

An emphatic 11-2 victory over Poland followed an 8-4 win over Switzerland in the morning session.