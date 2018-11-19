Curling: Eve Muirhead's Scots face struggle to qualify from group at European Champs
-
- From the section Scotland
Eve Muirhead's Scotland rink suffered another blow in the defence of their European Curling Championship title as they lost 9-7 to Latvia.
After two defeats in the group stage on Sunday, the Scots bounced back to beat Italy in Monday's morning session, triumphing 9-7 thanks to a score of two in the final end.
But after the Latvians won five points in the first end in the evening match, they survived a Scottish fight-back to secure victory.
It leaves Eve Muirhead's rink second bottom- joint fifth- in the standings with four matches remaining in the round-robin section.
Bruce Mouat's men's rink recorded two victories to keep in the hunt for a semi-final place.
They sit joint second in the group standings with four matches to play, having lost just once in their opening five contests.
An emphatic 11-2 victory over Poland followed an 8-4 win over Switzerland in the morning session.