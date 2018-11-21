Irn Bru Scottish Challenge Cup draw: Ross County among teams in semi-finals

Connah's Quay Nomads' George Horan scored in the quarter-final win over Queen's Park

Ross County will face Bohemians or East Fife in the Irn Bru Scottish Challenge Cup semi-finals, while Connah's Quay Nomads will play Edinburgh City.

The semi-finals will take place on the weekend of February 16 and 17.

No date has been set yet for the quarter-final tie between Bohemians and East Fife at Dalymount Park.

Ross County are two-time winners, while the remaining semi-finalists have all never reached the final of the competition.