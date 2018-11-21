European Curling Championship: Scotland women's hopes fade

Eve Muirhead and her team face a struggle to qualify from the round-robin stage

Scotland women's hopes of retaining their European Curling Championship title faded after one win and one defeat on Wednesday.

The holders beat Germany 9-2 but followed that with an 8-7 loss to Russia, who join Switzerland and Sweden in the semi-finals.

Eve Muirhead's rink now need to beat the Swiss on Thursday and hope Germany lose to the Swedes.

Scotland's men, who had already reached the last four, lost to unbeaten Sweden.

Bruce Mouat's rink, who have also qualified for next year's World Championship in Canada, complete their round-robin stage against Finland on Thursday, with Germany and Norway bidding to join Sweden, Italy and the Scots in the semis.

Russia are assured a last-four place in the women's event as they have a better head-to-head record against both Germany and Scotland.